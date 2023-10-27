Projectile falls in Egyptian Red Sea town of Nuweiba: Security sources

Two Egyptian security sources told Reuters on Friday that a projectile fell in the Red Sea resort town of Nuweiba and that authorities were still gathering more information on the incident.

The projectile fell in a part of the town that was desert land, the sources said.

A witness told Reuters that a loud explosion was heard and clouds of dust were seen at a distance.



Meanwhile, Egypt’s Al Qahera News reported that an “unidentified body” fell near an electricity plant in Nuweiba, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.



Investigations into the incident were underway, the network cited its sources saying.



