Israeli police say rocket hit building in Tel Aviv causing damage

Emergency services in Tel Aviv were at the scene of a suspected rocket impact site at an apartment building on Friday.



Two people were injured, according to medical sources.



Footage captured by The Associated Press showed fire damage to the apartment block, with firefighters inside.



The Israel-Hamas war, in its 21st day on Friday, started after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip blew through Israel’s highly fortified separation wall on October 7, and attacked an open-air music festival and Israeli border communities.



They killed scores of people and abducted men, women, and children - including elderly and disabled.



The fighting has killed more than 1,400 people in Israel, mostly civilians slain during the initial Hamas attack, according to the Israeli government. Hamas also holds at least 229 hostages in Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces.



Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sealed it off from food, fuel and other supplies in retaliation for the bloody incursion, vowing to destroy the militant group. The war is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides.



The Gaza health ministry says more than 7,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war. That is more than three times the number of Palestinians killed in the six-week-long Gaza war in 2014. The ministry’s toll includes more than 2,700 minors and more than 1,500 women.



The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify the death toll, and the ministry doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.



