Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Trucks carrying aid wait to exit, on the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Trucks carrying aid wait to exit, on the Palestinian side of the border with Egypt, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, October 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Egypt says ‘Israeli obstacles’ impeding aid delivery to Gaza

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Egypt said on Saturday that “Israeli obstacles” are impeding the delivery of aid to the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

“It is unfortunate that the process of transporting aid to the Gaza Strip faces major logistical problems imposed by the Israeli side,” an Egyptian foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Blackout severs Gaza from the world, leaving residents isolated and vulnerable

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size