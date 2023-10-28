Egypt says ‘Israeli obstacles’ impeding aid delivery to Gaza

Egypt said on Saturday that “Israeli obstacles” are impeding the delivery of aid to the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

“It is unfortunate that the process of transporting aid to the Gaza Strip faces major logistical problems imposed by the Israeli side,” an Egyptian foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.

