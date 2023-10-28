Theme
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks to an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas at UN headquarters in New York City, US, October 27, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Hamas calls for immediate implementation of UN Gaza aid decision

Hamas official Ghazi Hamad on Saturday called for an immediate implementation of the United Nations’ General Assembly decision to allow humanitarian relief into Gaza, warning of a disaster as Israel widened its air and ground attacks overnight.

“We consider the decision a victory for our Palestinian people, and we demand that this aid piled up on the Egyptian side be quickly sent and distributed to all areas and hospitals in Gaza Strip,” Hamad said in a news conference in Beirut.

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly called for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas and demanded aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip and protection of civilians. The resolution, drafted by Arab states, is not binding but carries political weight.

