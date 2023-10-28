Israel army warns civilians Gaza City region now a ‘battlefield’

The Israeli army warned residents of Gaza City Saturday that the area was now a “battlefield,” as it stepped up its air campaign against Hamas militants in the Palestinian territory.

“To the residents of the Gaza Strip: The Gaza governorate (Gaza City) has become a battlefield. Shelters in northern Gaza and Gaza governorate are not safe,” the army said in leaflets dropped by fighter jets, as it urged residents to “evacuate immediately” to the south.

