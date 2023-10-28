Theme
Smoke rises over Gaza, as seen from Israel’s border with Gaza, in southern Israel October 28, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel army warns civilians Gaza City region now a ‘battlefield’

AFP
The Israeli army warned residents of Gaza City Saturday that the area was now a “battlefield,” as it stepped up its air campaign against Hamas militants in the Palestinian territory.

“To the residents of the Gaza Strip: The Gaza governorate (Gaza City) has become a battlefield. Shelters in northern Gaza and Gaza governorate are not safe,” the army said in leaflets dropped by fighter jets, as it urged residents to “evacuate immediately” to the south.

EU top diplomat calls for ‘pause of hostilities’ in Gaza war

