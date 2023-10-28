Israel recalls envoys to Turkey over ‘grave statements’ by Ankara

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Saturday that Israel had recalled some of its diplomatic envoys to Turkey because of “grave statements” made by Ankara.

“Given the grave statements coming from Turkey, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a reevaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey,” Cohen said in a post on the social media site X.

He did not give any further details.

