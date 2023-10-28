Theme
Smoke rises above Israel’s border with Lebanon, as seen from Nahariya in northern Israel, October 22, 2023. (Reuters)
Smoke rises above Israel's border with Lebanon, as seen from Nahariya in northern Israel, on October 22, 2023. (Reuters)

Israel’s military says thwarted surface-to-air missile fire from Lebanon

Reuters
Israel’s military said on Saturday it had stopped a surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon at one of its drones, and was responding by striking the launch site.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) thwarted a surface-to-air missile that was fired from Lebanon toward an IDF UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle). In response, the IDF is striking the origin of the missile’s fire,” it said.

UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce in Gaza, angering Israel

Ground battles rage in Gaza as communications cut off

Social media users ask Elon Musk to activate Starlink internet in Gaza after blackout

