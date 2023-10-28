Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An Israeli army soldier stands with an assault rifle hanging across his chest by an Israeli flag at a position in the upper Galilee region of northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on October 28, 2023 amid increasing cross-border tensions between Hezbollah and Israel as fighting continues in the south with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (AFP)
An Israeli army soldier stands with an assault rifle hanging across his chest by an Israeli flag at a position in the upper Galilee region of northern Israel near the border with Lebanon on October 28, 2023 amid increasing cross-border tensions between Hezbollah and Israel as fighting continues in the south with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israeli army says ground forces continue ‘operating in northern Gaza’

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israeli ground forces continued operating in the northern Gaza Strip Saturday, the army said, more than 24 hours after entering the Palestinian territory as the military expanded its war on Hamas.

“Since early Friday evening, combined combat forces of armor, combat engineers and infantry have been operating on the ground in the northern Gaza Strip,” the army said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi earlier said that Israel’s military was moving to a new phase of its war with Hamas in Gaza.

“This war has stages and today we are moving to the next stage. Our forces are currently operating on the ground in the Gaza Strip,” Halevi said in a televised message.

With agencies

Read more:

Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size