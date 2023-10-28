Israeli army says ground forces continue ‘operating in northern Gaza’

Israeli ground forces continued operating in the northern Gaza Strip Saturday, the army said, more than 24 hours after entering the Palestinian territory as the military expanded its war on Hamas.

“Since early Friday evening, combined combat forces of armor, combat engineers and infantry have been operating on the ground in the northern Gaza Strip,” the army said in a statement.

The Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi earlier said that Israel’s military was moving to a new phase of its war with Hamas in Gaza.

“This war has stages and today we are moving to the next stage. Our forces are currently operating on the ground in the Gaza Strip,” Halevi said in a televised message.

