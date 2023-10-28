Israel urges Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza ahead of impending operation

Israel’s military on Saturday reissued a call for Palestinians to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip ahead of an impending Israeli operation.



Israel, which says Hamas has placed its weapons and forces among civilians, has been telling Gaza’s residents to move south for their own safety.



“This is an urgent military advisory,” said spokesman Daniel Hagari on social media platform X. “For your immediate safety, we urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate south.”



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The impending IDF (Israel Defense Forces) operation is set to neutralize the threat of Hamas with precision and intensity,” he said.

Read more:

Advertisement

Israeli settler kills Palestinian in West Bank: Ministry

UN overwhelmingly calls for aid truce in Gaza, angering Israel

Israel army says hit 150 ‘underground targets’ in north Gaza raids