Israel war in Gaza ‘entered a new phase’: Defense minister

Israel’s war with Palestinian militant group Hamas “entered a new phase” with the intense overnight bombing of the Gaza Strip, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday.



“We have entered a new phase in the war. Last night the ground in Gaza shook. We attacked above ground and below ground,” Gallant said in a video statement, alluding to the network of military tunnels Hamas has built under Gaza.



“The instructions to the forces are clear: the action will continue until further notice.”



