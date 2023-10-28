Theme
من غزة دبابة إسرائيلية (فلاانس برس)
A picture taken from near the southern Israeli city of Sderot on October 28, 2023, shows an Israeli Merkava tank rolling close to the Israeli border with the northern Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israeli military says entered north Gaza overnight, still ‘in the field’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The Israeli military said on Saturday it had entered northern Gaza overnight and expanded military operations in the besieged Palestinian enclave as it steps up its assault on the Hamas militant group.

A military spokesperson said Israeli forces were still “in the field,” without elaborating.

The spokesperson added that Israel would allow trucks carrying food, water and medicine to enter Gaza on Saturday.

