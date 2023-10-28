Israeli military says entered north Gaza overnight, still ‘in the field’

The Israeli military said on Saturday it had entered northern Gaza overnight and expanded military operations in the besieged Palestinian enclave as it steps up its assault on the Hamas militant group.



A military spokesperson said Israeli forces were still “in the field,” without elaborating.



The spokesperson added that Israel would allow trucks carrying food, water and medicine to enter Gaza on Saturday.



