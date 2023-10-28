Theme
Smoke is seen rising in Gaza from a viewpoint in Southern Israel October 23, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Smoke is seen rising in Gaza from a viewpoint in southern Israel on October 23, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Ministry: At least 7,703, including 3,500 children, killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

AFP
The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said Saturday that at least 7,703 people have been killed in the war with Israel that erupted on October 7.

More than 3,500 children were among the dead, the ministry added.

The ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel has caused the highest number of fatalities in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the territory in 2005.

On Friday evening Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the army said, striking dozens of Hamas targets, especially underground tunnels.

The blistering air and artillery assault destroyed hundreds of buildings and thousands of houses across the strip, the civil defense service in the Palestinian territory said.

