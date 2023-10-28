Theme
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

UAE condemns Israeli ground operations in Gaza Strip: State news agency

Reuters
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday condemned the Israeli ground operations in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, the state news agency WAM reported, citing the country’s foreign ministry.

The UAE, which became the first Gulf country to normalize relations with Israel in 2020, also “expressed its deep concern over the Israeli military escalation and exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis that threatens more loss of civilian lives.”

