UAE condemns Israeli ground operations in Gaza Strip: State news agency

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday condemned the Israeli ground operations in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, the state news agency WAM reported, citing the country’s foreign ministry.

The UAE, which became the first Gulf country to normalize relations with Israel in 2020, also “expressed its deep concern over the Israeli military escalation and exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis that threatens more loss of civilian lives.”

