Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference, in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake, in Bab al-Hawa crossing at the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib governorate March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a news conference, in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake, in Bab al-Hawa crossing at the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib governorate March 1, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

WHO out of touch with staff, health facilities in Gaza : WHO chief

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The World Health Organization (WHO) is out of touch with its staff and health facilities in Gaza, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The blackout is also making it impossible for ambulances to reach the injured,” Tedros said.

“The evacuation of patients is not possible under such circumstances, nor to find safe shelter,” he said.

