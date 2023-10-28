WHO out of touch with staff, health facilities in Gaza : WHO chief

The World Health Organization (WHO) is out of touch with its staff and health facilities in Gaza, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The blackout is also making it impossible for ambulances to reach the injured,” Tedros said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The evacuation of patients is not possible under such circumstances, nor to find safe shelter,” he said.

Read more:

Ground battles rage in Gaza as communications cut off

Israel army says hit 150 ‘underground targets’ in north Gaza raids

Indonesians call for end to Israel-Hamas war with protest at US embassy