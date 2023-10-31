Israel's UN ambassador: Hamas ‘modern-day Nazis,’ Iran to blame for Gaza destruction

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, has called Hamas “modern-day Nazis” and likened the October 7 attack to the Holocaust while blaming Iran for providing leadership and support to the militant group.



“Hamas are modern-day Nazis, from their appalling inhumane violence to identical genocidal ideologies,” he said, speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on Monday.



“The Islamic Nazi regime of Iran is responsible for aiding terrorists around the globe.”



Erdan said that Iran was responsible for the destruction in Gaza, adding that the people of Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Ukraine are being murdered using weapons supplied by Iran.





The Israeli ambassador said that Israel’s operation in Gaza is an act of self-defense to ensure its future, and asking for a ceasefire in Gaza would be tying Israel’s hands and enable Hamas to tighten its grip on Gaza.



The Israeli delegation wore a yellow star of David that read “never again,” at the Council’s meeting. Erdan said that they would continue to wear the star until the Council condemns Hamas’ attack and demands the immediate release of Israeli hostages.

“Our enemies have become emboldened; anti-Semites have been empowered, why are the humanitarian needs of Gazans the sole issue you are all focused on?” he asked the UN Council.

Unprecedented destruction

At Monday’s meeting, Philippe Lazzarini, the UN Commissioner General of the UNRWA, described the relentless bombardments of the Gaza Strip by the Israeli Defense Forces as “shocking."



“The level of destruction is unprecedented; the human tragedy unfolding under our watch is unbearable,” he said.





Nearly 70 percent of those reported killed in Gaza are children and women, Lazzarini said, citing Save the Children, which said that nearly 3,200 children were killed in just three weeks, surpassing the number of children killed annually across the world’s conflict zones since 2019.



Lazzarini said the atrocities of Hamas do not absolve the State of Israel from its obligations under international humanitarian law.



“Every war has rules, and this one is no exception,” he said, underscoring that Gazans deserve empathy.

