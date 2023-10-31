Israel uses ‘Arrow’ aerial defense system for first time in war to intercept missile

Israel’s military said on Tuesday it used the “Arrow” aerial defense system for the first time since the October 7 outbreak of the war with Hamas to intercept a surface-to-surface missile in the Red Sea fired toward its territory.



“A surface-to-surface missile was fired toward Israeli territory from the area of the Red Sea and was successfully intercepted by the ‘Arrow’ aerial defense system,” the military said in a statement.



The Israeli air force also scrambled jets following the detection of the missile.



“All aerial threats were intercepted outside of Israeli territory. No infiltrations were identified into Israeli territory,” the military said.



The military’s statement came hours after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis fired drones toward Israel in retaliation for its war against Hamas, a senior official from the group told AFP.



The Houthis, who seized Yemen’s capital Sanaa in 2014 and control large swathes of the country, are “part of the axis of resistance” against Israel and are fighting with “words and drones,” he added.



The Houthis said the group planned to release a statement later on Tuesday with more details of their involvement in the “resistance” against Israel.



