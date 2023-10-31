Israel’s war with Hamas is a ‘war of the free world’: Foreign Ministry

Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that their war with Hamas is a “war of the free world” as they vowed to continue their efforts to “eradicate” the “terrorist” organization as the conflict entered its 24th day.

It came as Israeli airstrikes continued on Tuesday, and the military expanded its incursion deeper into the northern part of the besieged territory.

According to the latest figures from Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 8,300 people have been killed – 66 per cent of them women and children – and tens of thousands injured following Israel’s retaliatory bombardment to Hamas’ surprise Oct. 7 attacks in Israel.

In a statement released to Al Arabiya Tuesday, the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs vowed it would continue to act to “depose the Hamas regime, destroy its military capabilities, and remove the terrorist threat posed to Israel from the Gaza Strip.”

It said, while it would continue its ground invasion of the besieged enclave, it would continue to make “maximum effort to resolve the hostage issue” but said, “Israel will protect its borders and its citizens.”

Toppling Hamas rule

The statement continued: “Israel cannot continue to allow the existence of a murderous terrorist organization that surpasses ISIS in its brutality in the Gaza Strip. Israel’s war with Hamas is the war of the free world. The world must join Israel in its efforts to eradicate Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in the Middle East and in the entire world.”

“Achieving the goals of the war requires the entry of ground forces into areas controlled by Hamas, in order to uproot it from the tunnels, headquarters, bunkers and outposts it has spread throughout the Gaza Strip – especially in close proximity and under hospitals, mosques and schools.”

“The expansion of ground activities is being initiated under time constraints, and Israel is committed to carry out these activities in accordance with the Rules of War.”

The statement also alleged that Hamas is holding more hostages than previously thought, with the ministry saying the ground is holding “at least” 242 abducted persons. Previous estimates have placed the number of hostages at around 230.

“The abductees are being denied their basic rights in complete violation of international law in a manner that puts their lives in grave danger,” said the ministry, adding that 33 children – 10 of whom are under the age of five - as well as 18 elderly people over 75 are among the abducted.

“Israel demands that the Red Cross be permitted to visit abductees and supply medicine and medical treatment and expects the Red Cross and the international community to take measures to ensure their safety and work for their release.”

Israel continued, in its statement, to blast the “brutality” of the Hamas regime, highlighting the death of Shani Louk, a German-Israeli woman who was seized by Hamas from a music festival on Oct. 7 and paraded around Gaza by the Palestinian militant group.

“Shani Louk, a young woman whose violent kidnapping video clip gained publicity, was declared dead after DNA forensic evidence proved that she was fatally hurt during her kidnapping – showing both the cruelty of Hamas as well as the grave danger in which all captives are at,” the statement said. “Although Hamas has released four abductees so far, it is still holding hundreds of others and has provided no information regarding their condition. Israel does not distinguish between abductees - neither on their citizenship nor on any other criteria.”

It said more than 120,000 Israelis have so far been displaced from their homes in the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip and the northern border and dispersed in various shelters throughout Israel.

On humanitarian aid to Gaza, the statement said: “Israel is permitting the passage of humanitarian supplies from Egypt provided these consist solely of food, water and medicine for the civilian population located in the southern Gaza Strip or who are moving there.”

“Hamas has stockpiled approximately half a million litres of fuel, located near the Rafah crossing. Any claims regarding fuel shortages in the Gaza Strip should be addressed to Hamas, and demand it return the fuel it stole to the residents of the Gaza Strip.”

“Israel demands that the international community act against Hamas operatives, cells and infrastructure around the world, and to use all the political and legal tools at their disposal to prevent the organization from gaining a foothold anywhere.”

