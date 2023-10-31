Israel says projectile shot at Eilat came from Yemen; Houthis to make statement soon

Israeli officials said on Tuesday that the projectile shot toward Eilat was launched from Yemen, the Times of Israel reported.

Spokesperson for the Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militia said on X (formerly Twitter) that the group’s armed forces was going to deliver an “important statement” in the coming hours.

Advertisement

Iraq’s little-known Iran-allied group Alwiyat al-Waad al-Haq, which roughly translates to “True Promise Brigades”, said on X that “Yemen’s drones targeted Eilat.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement: “This morning, in Eilat, in southern Israel, IDF systems detected an aerial target approaching Israeli territory and activated alerts. There is no threat posed to the area. I repeat, there is no threat in this area, and there is no danger. We have a strong defensive posture in the southern area in all dimensions.”

Following a drone infiltration alert in Eilat Tuesday morning, Israeli media reported that a projectile, possible launched from Yemen, was intercepted over the Red Sea before it reached the resort city, according to the Times of Israel.

Read more:

IDF says killed Hamas commander of Beit Lahia Battalion who directed attacks on Erez

Time for half measures in Middle East has passed: Russian UN envoy

Smoke seen rising over mountainous area in southern Lebanon along border with Israel