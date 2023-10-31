Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An Israeli soldier in a tank participates in a military drill near Israel's border with Lebanon in northern Israel, October 26, 2023. (Reuters)
An Israeli soldier in a tank participates in a military drill near Israel's border with Lebanon in northern Israel, October 26, 2023. (Reuters)

Israel says will turn full attention to Hezbollah ‘after Hamas’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Israel is assuming a defensive posture on the Lebanese front in order to avoid overstretching its forces as it focuses on waging the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said in a briefing on Tuesday.

Hanegbi added that, “the day after Hamas,” Israel would apply “the lessons learned” against Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants. He said this would have operational aspects, but did not elaborate further.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza kill more than 100 Palestinians

Israel army says engaged in ‘fierce battles’ with Hamas ‘deep inside’ Gaza Strip

Iranian general says over 400 kilometers of Hamas tunnels under northern Gaza

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size