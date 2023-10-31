Israel says will turn full attention to Hezbollah ‘after Hamas’

Israel is assuming a defensive posture on the Lebanese front in order to avoid overstretching its forces as it focuses on waging the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said in a briefing on Tuesday.

Hanegbi added that, “the day after Hamas,” Israel would apply “the lessons learned” against Lebanon’s Hezbollah militants. He said this would have operational aspects, but did not elaborate further.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza kill more than 100 Palestinians

Israel army says engaged in ‘fierce battles’ with Hamas ‘deep inside’ Gaza Strip

Iranian general says over 400 kilometers of Hamas tunnels under northern Gaza