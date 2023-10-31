Israel downs ‘aerial target’ near Red Sea city of Eilat

Air raid sirens went off in the area of the Red Sea city of Eilat on Tuesday and Israel’s military said it downed an approaching “aerial target.”



After an initial warning of a possible “hostile aircraft intrusion,” which sent residents of the popular tourist resort running for shelter, the military said its “systems identified an aerial target approaching Israeli territory.”



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“There was no threat or risk to civilians,” it added.



Read more:

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza ongoing as military incursion deepens

Advertisement

Israeli forces attack north Gaza’s main city from both sides

Hamas releases new hostage video, Netanyahu denounces ‘cruel propaganda’