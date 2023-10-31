Theme
A picture taken from Israel’s southern city of Sderot shows an Israeli army APC advancing on a road by the Gaza border, on October 29, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel downs ‘aerial target’ near Red Sea city of Eilat

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Air raid sirens went off in the area of the Red Sea city of Eilat on Tuesday and Israel’s military said it downed an approaching “aerial target.”

After an initial warning of a possible “hostile aircraft intrusion,” which sent residents of the popular tourist resort running for shelter, the military said its “systems identified an aerial target approaching Israeli territory.”

“There was no threat or risk to civilians,” it added.

