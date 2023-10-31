Israel confirms striking Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp, death toll between 50-100

Between 50 and 100 Palestinians have been killed and over 150 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday, citing the health ministry.

Israel bombed the refugee camp with 6 shells, each one weighing a ton of explosives, according to Gaza’s interior ministry.

The combined toll of those killed and injured in the airstrikes is estimated to be a total of 400.

AFP video footage from the scene showed at least 47 bodies recovered from the rubble after the strike hit several houses in the camp.



Dozens of onlookers could be seen standing on the edges of two vast craters as people searched for survivors.



The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes when contacted by AFP.



Earlier Tuesday, the health ministry said 8,525 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its bombing campaign on October 7.



The war erupted after Hamas militants from Gaza launched attacks on Israeli communities and army posts, killing around 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials.

Israel confirms attack

Israel’s military confirmed striking Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp Tuesday, saying the operation succeeded in killing a key Hamas commander linked to the October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group.

“His elimination was carried out as part of a wide-scale strike on terrorists and terror infrastructure belonging to the Central [Jabalia] Battalion, which had taken control over civilian buildings in Gaza City,” the military said, referring to the targeting of Ibrahim Biari, the commander of Hamas’ Central Jabaliya Battalion.

“There was a very senior Hamas commander in that area,” Israeli army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht told CNN. “We’re looking into it and we’ll be coming out with more data as we learn what happened there.”

Hamas has denied the claim that any Hamas commanders were present in the refugee camp.

