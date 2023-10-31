Israeli intelligence proposes relocating 2.3 mln Gaza Palestinians to Sinai: Report

The Israeli government has acknowledged that its intelligence ministry drafted a wartime proposal to relocate the 2.3 million Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, the Times of Israel reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office played down the report as a hypothetical exercise — a “concept paper.”

The so-called concept paper’s conclusions “deepened long-standing Egyptian fears that Israel wants to make Gaza into Egypt’s problem and revived for Palestinians memories of their greatest trauma — the uprooting of hundreds of thousands of people who fled or were forced from their homes during the fighting surrounding Israel’s creation in 1948,” according to the Times of Israel.

Spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, commented on the concept paper: “We are against transfer to any place, in any form, and we consider it a red line that we will not allow to be crossed. What happened in 1948 will not be allowed to happen again.”

A mass displacement of Gazans would be “tantamount to declaring a new war,” Abu Rudeineh stressed.

The intelligence ministry in its report offered three alternatives “to effect a significant change in the civilian reality in the Gaza Strip in light of the Hamas crimes that led to the Sword of Iron war [the IDF’s label for the Israel-Hamas war].”

The document proposed “moving Gaza’s civilian population to tent cities in northern Sinai, then building permanent cities and an undefined humanitarian corridor. Additionally, a security zone would be established inside Israel to block the displaced Palestinians from entering.”

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, Egypt has taken a firm stance against any relocation of Gaza residents to Sinai.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said earlier this month: “We must not allow a civilian exodus from Gaza to Sinai because it would be a very dangerous matter that could end the Palestinian Cause and we are keen that it will not happen,” according to state news agency Ahram Gate.

