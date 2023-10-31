Ministry: At least 8,525, including 3,542 children, killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

At least 8,525 Palestinians, including 3,542 children, were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7, the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza said on Tuesday.



130 healthcare staff were killed, and 15 hospitals are now out of service along with 32 healthcare centers, health ministry spokesman, Ashraf al-Qudra said.



