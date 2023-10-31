No Gaza hostage deal in sight says Israeli official

Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said in a televised briefing on Tuesday there was “no deal in sight” for the release of hostages held in Gaza as Israel continues its ground invasion of the enclave.

Hanegbi said attacks against Israel by the Houthis in Yemen were “intolerable” but declined to elaborate when asked what an Israeli response might be.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said Egyptian hospitals should serve as an alternative for treating Gaza casualties, with hospitals in the enclave under pressure and suffering power cuts, but said Israel understood Egypt’s concern about an influx of Palestinian refugees.

Hanegbi said the Israeli military’s focus was on fighting Hamas militants in northern Gaza, but that it would shift to the southern part of the strip at a later stage.

Read more:

Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza kill more than 100 Palestinians

Israel says will turn full attention to Hezbollah ‘after Hamas’

Israel army says engaged in ‘fierce battles’ with Hamas ‘deep inside’ Gaza Strip