Smoke seen rising over mountainous area in southern Lebanon along border with Israel

Smoke was seen rising over a mountainous area in southern Lebanon along the border with Israel on Tuesday.



Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said its gunmen attacked two Israeli posts along the border on Monday, including one on the edge of the Israeli border town of Metula, destroying “technical equipment.”



Israeli forces fired shells toward the Lebanese side of the border, causing some fires around their posts, in an apparent attempt to prevent Hezbollah fighters from hiding in orchards.



After the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7, Hezbollah and Palestinian fighters have fired rockets toward Israel and the frontier has been tense over the past three weeks.



Hezbollah has lost 47 of its fighters and four Lebanese civilians have been killed in Israeli shelling.

