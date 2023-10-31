White House: 66 humanitarian aid trucks to arrive in Gaza with more on the way

The White House said 66 trucks of humanitarian assistance got into Gaza in the last 24 hours on Tuesday and that dozens more are truckloads are expected to be cleared for their deliveries.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that President Joe Biden would speak later with Jordan’s King Abdullah for discussions about Gaza.

