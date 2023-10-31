Theme
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for Palestinians, are seen on the day of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly's visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, Egypt, October 31, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

White House: 66 humanitarian aid trucks to arrive in Gaza with more on the way

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The White House said 66 trucks of humanitarian assistance got into Gaza in the last 24 hours on Tuesday and that dozens more are truckloads are expected to be cleared for their deliveries.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that President Joe Biden would speak later with Jordan’s King Abdullah for discussions about Gaza.

