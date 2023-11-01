As Israeli losses mount, Netanyahu says war in Gaza would be ‘long’ but ‘victorious’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel's war in Gaza would be long but victorious, in a statement in which he also mourned mounting military losses.



“We are in a tough war. It will be a long war,” he said.



“I promise to all citizens of Israel: We will get the job done. We will press ahead until victory.”



