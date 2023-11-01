At least 335 foreign passport holders cross into Egypt from Gaza in first evacuation

Seventy-six wounded Palestinians and 335 foreigners or dual-nationals were allowed to cross from the war-torn Gaza Strip for Egypt on Wednesday, an Egyptian official at the Rafah crossing said.

It is the first crossing of civilians allowed into Egypt from Gaza since Israel placed a “total siege” on the Palestinian territory after Hamas’s deadly attack on October 7.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

By 4:30 p.m. (1430 GMT), ambulances had transported 76 wounded Palestinians into Egypt and six buses took 335 foreign passport holders, the official told AFP, who was reached by phone in Ismailia.

The Egyptian authorities had said they would allow 90 wounded Palestinians and around 545 foreigners and dual nationals to cross on Wednesday.

“The Rafah terminal will open again on Thursday to allow the passage of more foreigners and dual citizens,” a security source told AFP.

President Joe Biden said US citizens began the process of evacuating from Gaza, as hundreds of injured residents and foreigners left the war-torn Palestinian territory.

“We expect American citizens to exit today, and we expect to see more depart over the coming days. We won’t let up working to get Americans out of Gaza,” Biden said on X, formerly Twitter.

Today, thanks to American leadership, we secured safe passage for wounded Palestinians and for foreign nationals to exit Gaza.



We expect American citizens to exit today, and we expect to see more depart over the coming days.



We won't let up working to get Americans out of Gaza. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 1, 2023

“The situation remains extremely fluid but this has been an important breakthrough, and we will keep working on it to ensure that all of the US citizens who wish to depart safely from Gaza can do so,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters, adding that Washington expects exits of US citizens and others to continue over the next several days.

Four Italians were among the foreigners who left Gaza on Wednesday, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on X, formerly Twitter.

“I just spoke with the first four Italians to leave the Gaza Strip. They are tired but in good health, assisted by the Italian consul in Cairo. We continue to work to get everyone else out,” he added.

A “first group” of five French nationals was also among those allowed to leave the besieged territory, France’s foreign ministry said.

“We continue our efforts so that all our compatriots, our staff, and their families who wish to do so can leave Gaza as soon as possible,” it added, noting concern for about 50 French nationals and their families.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress there had been an estimated 1,000 people, including 400 Americans and their close relatives, stuck in Gaza seeking evacuation.

Read more:

Gaza health ministry says ‘dozens killed’ in second Israeli strike on refugee camp

Jordan recalls ambassador from Israel over Gaza war

Hamas chief accuses Israel of committing ‘massacres’ in Gaza to cover its ‘defeats’