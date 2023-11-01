Banks, universities remain closed as West Bank strikes against Israeli aggression

Cities across the West Bank, including Jerusalem, observed a strike on Wednesday to protest the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and West Bank, which has so far killed 8,525 Palestinians and wounded thousands.



Universities, banks, and shops remain closed as part of the strike called by the National Liberation Movement, Fatah, the Palestinian state-news agency (WAFA) reported.

Tensions have been running high in the West Bank in recent weeks. There has been an increase in Israeli raids on refugee camps and clashes between Palestinians and settlers in the West Bank.



Tensions erupted after Hamas launched its attack on Israel on October 7, which was met with non-stop air strikes and bombardments on the Gaza Strip.



Israel said 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack, while the Palestinian Ministry of Health said more than 8,000 people, the majority of which are children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip.

Mounting Israeli attack

More than 100 Israeli Army vehicles raided the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank early Monday morning, killing four Palestinians and wounding nine, according to reports from WAFA.



Israeli army vehicles raided Jenin with an overhead drone shooting in all directions, including firing missiles at the Jenin refugee camp, and bulldozing part of the Ibn Sina hospital wall.



Israel struck the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, killing between 50 and 100 Palestinians and wounding over 150, Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday, citing the health ministry.





Israel bombed the refugee camp with six shells, each one weighing a ton of explosives, according to Gaza’s interior ministry.



The combined toll of those killed and injured in the airstrikes is estimated to be a total of 400.



Israeli forces on Tuesday detained 66 Palestinians in house raids conducted in Jenin, Hebron, Jerusalem and Bethlehem districts, the state news agency reported.

