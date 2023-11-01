Biden, Jordan’s King Abdullah discuss commitment to aid civilians in Gaza

US President Joe Biden and Jordan’s King Abdullah on Tuesday discussed their shared commitment to increasing aid to civilians in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict, the White House said.

The two leaders also reiterated the importance of protecting civilian lives and that it was critical to ensure that Palestinians were not forcibly displaced from Gaza, the White House said.

