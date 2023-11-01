Theme
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. July 19, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Biden, Jordan’s King Abdullah discuss commitment to aid civilians in Gaza

Reuters
Published: Updated:
US President Joe Biden and Jordan’s King Abdullah on Tuesday discussed their shared commitment to increasing aid to civilians in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict, the White House said.

The two leaders also reiterated the importance of protecting civilian lives and that it was critical to ensure that Palestinians were not forcibly displaced from Gaza, the White House said.

