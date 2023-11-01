Theme
U.S. President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, makes remarks after speaking by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the situation in Israel following Hamas' deadly attacks, from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, makes remarks after speaking by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the situation in Israel following Hamas' deadly attacks, from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 10, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Biden threatens veto over aid bill favoring Israel, ignoring Ukraine: White House

Reuters
US President Joe Biden would veto a House of Representatives Republican bill to provide aid to Israel but not Ukraine, which includes cuts to funding for the Internal Revenue Service, were it to pass both chambers, the White House said on Tuesday.

“In contrast to the President’s national security package, this bill provides no aid whatsoever to Ukraine. This is an urgent requirement,” the White House’s Office of Management and Budget said.

