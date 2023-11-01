Biden threatens veto over aid bill favoring Israel, ignoring Ukraine: White House

US President Joe Biden would veto a House of Representatives Republican bill to provide aid to Israel but not Ukraine, which includes cuts to funding for the Internal Revenue Service, were it to pass both chambers, the White House said on Tuesday.

“In contrast to the President’s national security package, this bill provides no aid whatsoever to Ukraine. This is an urgent requirement,” the White House’s Office of Management and Budget said.

