Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the Intercontinental O2 Hotel in London, Britain, June 21, 2023.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the Intercontinental O2 Hotel in London, Britain, June 21, 2023.
Israel Palestine Conflict

Blinken stresses civilian safety in call with Israeli president amid Hamas conflict

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday “emphasized the need to take feasible precautions to minimize harm to civilians” during a telephone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the State Department said, amid the conflict with Hamas.

“The Secretary reiterated US support for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism consistent with international humanitarian law,” spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Blinken to visit Israel this week to meet with Netanyahu, other officials

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Belgian transport unions urge members to refuse handling military shipments to Israel

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size