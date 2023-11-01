Blinken stresses civilian safety in call with Israeli president amid Hamas conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday “emphasized the need to take feasible precautions to minimize harm to civilians” during a telephone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the State Department said, amid the conflict with Hamas.

“The Secretary reiterated US support for Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism consistent with international humanitarian law,” spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

