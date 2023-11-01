Blinken will visit Turkey, Jordan on Middle East trip

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Turkey on Sunday, according to a Turkish diplomatic source.

Blinken will be in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Nov. 5, the source said.

Blinken will also return to Jordan, whose relations with Israel have sharply deteriorated over the Gaza war, on a new crisis trip, the State Department said Wednesday.

The top US diplomat will visit Jordan after previously announced talks on Friday in Israel, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

