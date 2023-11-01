Theme
A woman helps a child drink water from a bottle while waiting next to Palestinian health ministry ambulances waiting to enter the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on November 1, 2023. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Britons likely to leave Gaza ‘in stages’ over coming days, says UK foreign ministry

Britain said on Wednesday the departure of its nationals from besieged Gaza would likely take place in stages over the coming days.

“We understand the (Rafah) crossing will be open for controlled and time-limited periods to allow specific groups of foreign nationals and the seriously wounded to leave,” Britain’s foreign office said in a post on X.

“It is therefore likely the departure of British nationals from Gaza will take place in stages over the coming days.”

