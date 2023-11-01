Britons likely to leave Gaza ‘in stages’ over coming days, says UK foreign ministry

Britain said on Wednesday the departure of its nationals from besieged Gaza would likely take place in stages over the coming days.



“We understand the (Rafah) crossing will be open for controlled and time-limited periods to allow specific groups of foreign nationals and the seriously wounded to leave,” Britain’s foreign office said in a post on X.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“It is therefore likely the departure of British nationals from Gaza will take place in stages over the coming days.”



Read more:

Israel confirms striking Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp, death toll between 50-100

Advertisement