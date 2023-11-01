Chile recalls ambassador to Israel over attacks on Gaza

Chile’s government recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations on Tuesday after what it described as Israel’s violations of international humanitarian law stemming from its recent military attacks on the Gaza Strip.

“Chile strongly condemns and observes with great concern... these military operations,” the South American nation’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Chile said Israel’s operations amounted to “collective punishment” of Gaza’s Palestinian civilian population, the ministry said.

It also called for an immediate end to hostilities, the release of hostages held by Hamas militants, and to allow the transit of humanitarian aid for Gaza’s population of some 2 million residents.

Earlier in the day, Chile’s foreign ministry said in a separate statement that it is pushing for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Chile’s criticism of Israel’s attacks on Gaza follows the move by neighbor Bolivia to break ties with Israel on Tuesday, citing “crimes against humanity.”

