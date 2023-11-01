Colombia recalls ambassador to Israel in protest against Gaza attacks

Colombia has recalled its ambassador to Israel over its war in Gaza, President Gustavo Petro said in a message on X on Tuesday, formerly known as Twitter.

“I have decided to recall our ambassador to Israel. If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people we cannot stay there,” he said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Bolivia breaks diplomatic ties with Israel, citing ‘crimes against humanity’

Chile recalls ambassador to Israel over attacks on Gaza