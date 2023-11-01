Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People burn a flag of Israel and the United States, during a vigil coined Palestine Lives, to show support for the Palestinians in the latest Israel-Hamas war, in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP)
People burn a flag of Israel and the United States, during a vigil coined "Palestine Lives," to show support for the Palestinians in the latest Israel-Hamas war, in Bogota, Colombia, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Colombia recalls ambassador to Israel in protest against Gaza attacks

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Colombia has recalled its ambassador to Israel over its war in Gaza, President Gustavo Petro said in a message on X on Tuesday, formerly known as Twitter.

“I have decided to recall our ambassador to Israel. If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people we cannot stay there,” he said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Bolivia breaks diplomatic ties with Israel, citing ‘crimes against humanity’

Chile recalls ambassador to Israel over attacks on Gaza

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size