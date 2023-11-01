Theme
An Emirates Airlines plane lands at the Emirates terminal at Dubai International Airport, February 6, 2012. (File photo: Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Emirates extends suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until Nov. 30

Reuters
Dubai’s Emirates Airlines has extended its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until November 30, it said in a statement on the Emirates App.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are in close contact with the relevant authorities. The safety of our customers, crew and stakeholders is our number one priority,” the statement said.

The violence between Israel and Hamas triggered a wave of flight cancelations to Israel, with a number of global carriers saying they would no longer fly to the country for security reasons.

