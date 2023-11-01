Hamas must ‘die’ or ‘surrender unconditionally’: Israel defense minister

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday said Hamas has to “die or to surrender unconditionally” in the war the two sides are fighting in Gaza.

“There is no third option,” Gallant said in a televised speech, addressing the militant group which rules Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to “continue until victory” over Hamas.

Israel has been pounding Gaza since the October 7 attack when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border and killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped more than 230 others.

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Wednesday 8,805 people have been killed since the war with Israel erupted on October 7.

The death toll includes 3,648 children while 22,219 people have been wounded, a health ministry statement said.

The humanitarian toll has sparked a global backlash, with aid groups and the United Nations warning time is running out for many of the territory’s 2.4 million people denied access to food, water, fuel and medicine.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday appealed for the protection of civilians caught in the conflict between Israel and Hamas and stressed the need for proportionality and precaution by all parties.

