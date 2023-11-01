Israel deploys missile boats in Red Sea as regional tensions amid Gaza war surge

The Israeli military said it had deployed missile boats in the Red Sea on Wednesday as reinforcements, a day after the Iran-backed Houthi militia said it had launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and vowed to carry out more.



Images disseminated by the military showed Saar-class corvettes patrolling near Eilat port in the Red Sea, which Israel sees as a new front as its war in Gaza draws retaliation from Iran-aligned pro-Hamas forces elsewhere in the region.



The Houthi movement said on Tuesday they had launched three drone and missile attacks toward Israel since the start of the Hamas-Israel war on October 7. It vowed there would be more such attacks to come “to help the Palestinians to victory.”



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



In what appeared to be a new attack overnight, the Israeli military said it had intercepted an “aerial threat” over the Red Sea.



Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said on Tuesday the Houthi attacks were intolerable, but declined to elaborate when asked how Israel might respond.



The Houthis are part of the Iran-aligned regional alliance hostile to Israel and the United States which includes Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iran-backed militias in Iraq.



The Houthis govern swathes of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, more than a thousand miles from Israel.



Missiles and drones fired at Israel from the Red Sea area since October 7 have so far either been shot down or fallen short.



In an October 27 incident, Israel said the Houthis were behind a drone attack that caused explosions in two Egyptian towns on the Red Sea, saying they had been intended to hit Israel.



Read more:

Israel confirms striking Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp, death toll between 50-100

Advertisement

‘Hell on earth’: One child killed every five minutes in Gaza, says Palestine UN envoy

Palestinian Americans raise funds for Gaza, as aid groups receive record donations