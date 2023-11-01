Ministry: At least 8,805, including 3,648 children, killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said Wednesday 8,805 people have been killed since the war with Israel erupted on October 7.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The death toll includes 3,648 children while 22,219 people have been wounded, a health ministry statement said.



Israel has been pounding Gaza since the October 7 attack when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border and killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped more than 230 others.



The humanitarian toll has sparked a global backlash, with aid groups and the United Nations warning time is running out for many of the territory’s 2.4 million people denied access to food, water, fuel and medicine.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday appealed for the protection of civilians caught in the conflict between Israel and Hamas and stressed the need for proportionality and precaution by all parties.

Advertisement

Read more:

Israel confirms striking Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp, death toll between 50-100

Yemen’s Houthis fire missiles, drones toward Israel, vow to continue attacks

Gaza’s only cancer hospital goes out of service amid unfolding health catastrophe