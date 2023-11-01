Two drones targeting US base in Syria’s al-Tanf thwarted: Source

Two drones targeting a US base in Syria’s al-Tanf region were thwarted by the base’s defense system, an Iraqi government source told Reuters on Wednesday.



A group called the “Islamic resistance in Iraq” earlier on Wednesday claimed they targeted this base with two drones.



US and coalition troops have been attacked at least 23 times by rockets and drones in Iraq and Syria from October 17 to 30, according to the US Defense Department website citing a senior US defense official.



There has been an increase in attacks on US forces since the conflict in Israel broke out on October 7 and Iraqi armed groups aligned with Iran threatened to target US interests with missiles and drones if Washington intervened to support Israel against Hamas in Gaza.



