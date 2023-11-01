Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini attends a meeting in Rafah after crossing into the Palestinian enclave through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on November 1, 2023. (AFP)
The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini attends a meeting in Rafah after crossing into the Palestinian enclave through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on November 1, 2023. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

UN says will ‘stay with Palestinians’ in Gaza after witnessing desperate conditions

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The United Nations will remain steadfast in supporting Palestinians in Gaza, a top aid official said Wednesday during the first such trip to the territory since the war with Israel erupted.

“I was shocked by the fact that everyone there was asking for food, was asking for water,” Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), told journalists in Gaza.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The most senior UN official to visit the territory since the war began said he had “never ever seen” anything like it before in Gaza.

He said all those who he met in Gaza were concerned about shortages in food, water and fuel.

“They were drawing my attention today about the real lack of food, the lack of water, the lack of fuel,” he said.

“Fuel here in Gaza is absolutely everything because without fuel we do not have generator, we do not have functioning bakery, we do not have functioning hospitals and you cannot pump water.

“UNRWA will stay with the Palestinian refugees in Gaza, with the Palestinians here in Gaza,” Lazzarini added.

Read more:

‘No winners’ in war where thousands of children killed, UN committee says

Gaza’s only cancer hospital goes out of service amid unfolding health catastrophe

Top UN human rights official resigns over ‘textbook case of genocide’ in Gaza

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size