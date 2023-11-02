Bahrain recalls envoy to Israel, suspends economic ties

Bahrain has recalled its ambassador to Israel and suspended economic ties with Tel Aviv, the Gulf country’s parliament announced on Thursday.

Israel’s envoy has also departed Bahrain, the parliament said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It added that its decision to recall its envoy and suspend economic relations is based on the kingdom’s “solid and historical stance that supports the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”



The parliament also slammed “Israel’s continuous military operations and escalation amid lack of respect to international humanitarian law,” and called for more decisions and measures to safeguard the lives of civilians in Gaza and across all Palestinian territories.



Meanwhile, Israel said it had received no word of any such actions, saying its relations with Bahrain were “stable.”



Israel’s foreign ministry said in a statement: “We would like to clarify that no notification or decision has been received from the government of Bahrain and the government of Israel to return the countries’ ambassadors. Relations between Israel and Bahrain are stable.”



Bahrain established ties with Israel under the US-brokered Abraham Accords of 2020.



In a similar move, Jordan on Wednesday announced it had recalled its ambassador from Israel and told the Israeli ambassador to stay away in protest at the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

Israel has relentlessly bombed Gaza, killing at least 9,061 people, including 3,760 children, since a Hamas incursion into the country on October 7. Israeli officials say Hamas killed 1,400 people and took over 200 captive.

With Reuters



Read more:

Hamas says Israel’s strikes on Gaza refugee camp killed more than 195 people

Over 20,000 injured in Gaza with no access to healthcare: Doctors Without Borders

Hundreds more foreign nationals depart Gaza for Egypt through Rafah