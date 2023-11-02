Gaza health ministry says 27 killed in Israel strike near UN school

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday at least 27 people were killed in an Israeli strike near a UN school in the Jabalia refugee camp.

“The bodies of 27 martyrs were recovered and a large number of wounded,” said ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra in a toll AFP was unable to independently verify.

AFP footage showed several casualties as crowds of people rushed to help them.

“Children under 10 were simply buying from the canteen and were cut into pieces,” cried a woman in the school yard.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said on Thursday four schools sheltering displaced people had been damaged over the past day of Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip.

One of the schools affected was in Jabalia refugee camp “after two days of heavy bombardments in the area,” an UNRWA statement said, while the others were in Shati, or beach camp, and two in Bureij.

Further south in Bureij refugee camp, Gaza’s civil defense authority said at least 15 people were killed in Israeli strikes.

“The planes struck the whole neighborhood, they pulled me out from under the rubble,” said Bureij resident Hanan Abdulhadi, 50, with blood running down her face.

Carrying his wounded two-year-old son, resident Mohammed Karajeh, 27, said “the whole house fell on us” with more than 20 homes destroyed.

Gaza’s health ministry said 9,061 people have been killed in nearly four weeks of Israeli strikes and the recent ground assault.

Israeli officials said around 1,400 people were killed in Israel when Hamas militants crossed from Gaza and attacked border communities and military posts on October 7, sparking the war.

