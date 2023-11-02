Germany announces complete ban on Hamas, pro-Palestinian group Samidoun activities

Germany will from Wednesday ban the activities of Hamas, already a designated terrorist organization in the country, as well as pro-Palestinian group Samidoun, the interior minister announced on Thursday.



“With Hamas, I have today completely banned the activities of a terrorist organization whose aim is to destroy the state of Israel,” Nancy Faeser said in a statement.



Samidoun’s German wing will also be disbanded, it added.



Faeser said the international network works under the guise of a solidarity group for prisoners to spread anti-Israel and antisemitic propaganda.



