Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An ambulance brings an injured person to a hospital in Safed after rockets struck the town of Kiryat Shoma, in Northern Israel November 2, 2023. (Reuters)
An ambulance brings an injured person to a hospital in Safed after rockets struck the town of Kiryat Shoma, in Northern Israel November 2, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Israel’s Kiryat Shmona hit by Hamas rockets fired from Lebanon

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Hamas’ armed wing Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon on Thursday fired 12 rockets over the border at the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona, Hamas said in a statement on Telegram.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The barrage of rockets wounded two people, Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency medical service said.

One of the wounded was “a 25-year-old man in moderate condition who was injured by shrapnel,” the medical service said. Israeli police said officers and firefighters were at the scene.

An AFP photographer saw Israeli emergency crews checking the debris of burnt out vehicles following the strikes in Kiryat Shmona.

The Lebanese section of Hamas’s armed wing said it fired a dozen rockets at the town “in response to the occupation (Israeli) massacres against our people in Gaza.”

Israel has carried out relentless strikes on Gaza since Hamas militants launched a shock attack on border communities and military outposts on October 7.

The Israel-Lebanon border has since seen tit-for-tat exchanges, mainly between Israel and Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian group.

On the Lebanese side, 66 people have been killed -- 48 of them Hezbollah fighters but also including seven civilians, one of them a Reuters journalist, according to an AFP tally.

On the Israeli side, nine people have died -- eight soldiers and one civilian, the army says.

With agencies

Read more:

Israeli troops advance past Gaza City outskirts: PM Netanyahu

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it launched drone attack on Israeli army position

Gaza health ministry says 27 killed in Israel strike near UN school

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert discusses recent Hamas attack: Full interview
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size