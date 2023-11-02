Israel used phosphorus bombs in Gaza, Lebanon: Amnesty International

Amnesty International says it has verified the Israeli army’s use of white phosphorous in both Gaza and Lebanon.

Senior crisis advisor Donatella Rovera told British Broadcaster Sky News in London that Amnesty International had video footage of white phosphorus being used over Gaza and Lebanon, as well as testimony from doctors in southern Lebanon.

Rovera slammed as “scandalous” the “inaction of the international community in the face of a catastrophe, of a humanitarian crisis, of these dimensions.”

“International law is most definitely not being abided by any of the parties in this conflict,” she added, calling for independent investigations into all violations.

Israel has killed more than 9,000 Palestinians, mostly children, the health ministry said.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli raids and violence have killed 130 Palestinians.

Violence in the strip and the occupied West Bank escalated after Hamas killed more than 1,400 people in Israel, and around 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.

