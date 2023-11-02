Israel used phosphorus bombs in Gaza, Lebanon: Amnesty International
Amnesty International says it has verified the Israeli army’s use of white phosphorous in both Gaza and Lebanon.
Senior crisis advisor Donatella Rovera told British Broadcaster Sky News in London that Amnesty International had video footage of white phosphorus being used over Gaza and Lebanon, as well as testimony from doctors in southern Lebanon.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Rovera slammed as “scandalous” the “inaction of the international community in the face of a catastrophe, of a humanitarian crisis, of these dimensions.”
“International law is most definitely not being abided by any of the parties in this conflict,” she added, calling for independent investigations into all violations.
Israel has killed more than 9,000 Palestinians, mostly children, the health ministry said.
In the occupied West Bank, Israeli raids and violence have killed 130 Palestinians.
Violence in the strip and the occupied West Bank escalated after Hamas killed more than 1,400 people in Israel, and around 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.
Read more:
‘A curse to be a parent in Gaza’: Over 3,600 children killed by Israel in 25 days
Lebanon accuses Israel of using white phosphorus in attacks
Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon: Human Rights Watch
-
Lebanon accuses Israel of using white phosphorus in attacksLebanon on Tuesday accused Israel of white phosphorus attacks that it said it would file a complaint to the UN over, with a minister alleging the ... Middle East
-
Israel drops phosphorus bombs on southern Lebanese border: ReportIsrael dropped phosphorus bombs and targeted civilians on the southern Lebanese border, with several casualties reported, Lebanon’s National News ... Middle East
-
Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon: Human Rights WatchHuman Rights Watch on Thursday accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions in its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, saying the use of ... Middle East