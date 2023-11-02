Jordanian army intercepts drone carrying drugs from Syria

The Jordanian army intercepted on Thursday a drone coming from Syria, Jordan’s state news agency PETRA reported.

The drone intercepted was carrying crystal meth, which was seized and transferred to the designated authorities, Jordan’s state TV said, citing a military official.

This year, Jordan has successfully intercepted multiple drones carrying illicit substances and weapons, raising concerns about security and international cooperation.

These drones have been discovered transporting crystal methamphetamine, captagon and weapon, including TNT material.

Arab governments and Western nations have made accusations against Syria, alleging its involvement in the production of highly addictive and immensely profitable narcotics, with organized smuggling networks exploiting Jordan as a primary transit corridor.

Back in July, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to discuss cooperation against drug trafficking.

