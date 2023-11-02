Theme
Palestinians react at the damages at a UN-run school sheltering displaced people, following an Israeli strike, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on November 2, 2023. (Reuters)
Palestinians react at the damages at a UN-run school sheltering displaced people, following an Israeli strike, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on November 2, 2023. (Reuters)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Ministry: At least 9,061, including 3,760 children, killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Reuters, Dubai
Published: Updated:
The total death toll in Gaza rose to 9,061 people and 32,000 others injured, the official spokesperson for the health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday.

The dead include 3,760 children and 2,326 women, the spokesperson said.

