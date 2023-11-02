Israel Palestine Conflict
Ministry: At least 9,061, including 3,760 children, killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
The total death toll in Gaza rose to 9,061 people and 32,000 others injured, the official spokesperson for the health ministry in Gaza said on Thursday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The dead include 3,760 children and 2,326 women, the spokesperson said.
Read more:
Hamas says Israel’s strikes on Gaza refugee camp killed more than 195 people
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement