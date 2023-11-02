Theme
A woman helps a child drink water from a bottle while waiting next to Palestinian health ministry ambulances waiting to enter the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip on November 1, 2023. (AFP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

New group of Gaza dual nationals depart for Egypt through Rafah: Palestinian official

A group of dual nationals left Gaza for Egypt on Thursday through Rafah, a border official said, a day after the crossing point reopened for foreign passport holders and wounded Palestinians.

Wael Abu Mohsen, spokesman for the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, said in a statement that “100 travelers of foreign nationalities” had crossed into Egypt on Thursday morning, escaping the bombarded Palestinian territory.

A total of 400 foreign passport holders as well as 60 wounded patients were due to cross by the day's end, Abu Mohsen said.



