New group of Gaza dual nationals depart for Egypt through Rafah: Palestinian official

A group of dual nationals left Gaza for Egypt on Thursday through Rafah, a border official said, a day after the crossing point reopened for foreign passport holders and wounded Palestinians.



Wael Abu Mohsen, spokesman for the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, said in a statement that “100 travelers of foreign nationalities” had crossed into Egypt on Thursday morning, escaping the bombarded Palestinian territory.



A total of 400 foreign passport holders as well as 60 wounded patients were due to cross by the day's end, Abu Mohsen said.

